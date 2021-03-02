Schools in the city to remain close till Mar 15

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In view of the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases in Nashik city as well as in the district, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Monday has issued orders to close classes Vth to IXth and class XI in the municipal area till March 15. He has issued a circular regarding this. Classes Vth to IXh and XIh in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area will be closed till March 15, 2021, as a precautionary measure as per the Disaster Management Act to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, class Xth and XIIth will continue to teach English, Mathematics, and Science subjects. However, parental consent will be required for this.</p>