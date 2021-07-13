Schools in non-Covid zones to reopen from Thursday

NASHIK: Two days after releasing and immediately deleting a government resolution (GR) directing the reopening of schools for Class 8 to 12 in non-Covid zones from July 15, the state school education department has released an updated GR. As per the updated GR, schools in zones with not a single Covid-19 case in the last one month will be allowed to restart physical classes for students from Class 8-12, after receiving the consent of parents.

Since most cities are still recording Covid numbers daily, for the time being this GR will be implemented in rural Maharashtra only. The GR further specifies the formation of an eight-member committee consisting of local collectors, school principals and health officials to decide on Covid-free zones. In rural areas, this committee will be headed by the head of the gram panchayat to decide which school can be allowed to start physical classes. Similarly, each district will form the said committee and schools will need a go-ahead from the committee before reopening, states the GR.

“Due to the lockdown, children from across the state have been holed up in their houses and missed out on quality education. Their education is limited to what they learn online which is leading to other troubles like addiction to screen time and even depression in some cases. Drop out rate has also increased in rural parts and the only solution for this is reopening of schools in a phased manner,” said the GR.