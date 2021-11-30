Schools in NMC limits to reopen after Dec 10

NASHIK: Even though the schools in the State would be reopening from December 1, 2021, for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas, the Nashik Municipal administration, however, has decided to postpone the reopening of schools in NMC limits till December 10 following the possible danger of Covid-19's new variant 'Omicron'.

The decision to reopen schools in Nashik municipal area has been postponed till December 10. NMC Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has instructed the officers of the Education Department in this regard yesterday.

A meeting of the departmental heads of the corporation is held every Monday. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has given instructions in this regard. Municipal Education Officer Sunita Dhangar, while talking to Deshdoot, informed that the next decision will be taken after tracking the development concerning the new variant of Corona.

Govt issues guidelines

Schools in the State would be reopening from December 1, 2021, for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas, the government has issued detailed guidelines that all schools have to follow as a part of preparations for reopening.