Schools in NMC limits to reopen after Dec 10

NASHIK: Even though the schools in the State would be reopening from December 1, 2021, for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas, the Nashik Municipal administration, however, has decided to postpone the reopening of schools in NMC limits till December 10 following the possible danger of Covid-19's new variant 'Omicron'.
The decision to reopen schools in Nashik municipal area has been postponed till December 10. NMC Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has instructed the officers of the Education Department in this regard yesterday.
A meeting of the departmental heads of the corporation is held every Monday. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has given instructions in this regard. Municipal Education Officer Sunita Dhangar, while talking to Deshdoot, informed that the next decision will be taken after tracking the development concerning the new variant of Corona.
Govt issues guidelines
Schools in the State would be reopening from December 1, 2021, for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas, the government has issued detailed guidelines that all schools have to follow as a part of preparations for reopening.
School authorities must ensure that there is a distance of at least six feet between two students at all times.
All students and staff members must wear a mask at all times, and if anyone approaches the school campus, they must also do so by wearing a mask.
If anyone is found with any symptoms, they must be stopped at the gate itself and not allowed to enter the campus.
The Health Department has said that the vaccination of non-teaching staff is important, and hence, schools must ensure that it is completed.
School surroundings must be kept clean, and regular sanitisation is advised. As an add on, everyone is advised to wash their hands frequently to eliminate the risk of any possible infection.
Schools must not adopt a biometric attendance system at this time. They may use alternative ways.
Any form of activities that could lead to a crowd or games or group prayers, must be avoided.
As per the official orders, ‘quartet students’ must have access to online education.
Children have been advised to follow all rules at all times and must not try to break them.