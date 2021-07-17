Schools in 335 villages to reopen from Monday

NASHIK: As per the guidelines of the state government, schools from 8th to 12th standard in 335 Covid-free villages in the district will start functioning from Monday under the Back To School campaign. Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has appealed to the education and health department to follow the guidelines given by the state government by coordinating at the village level while starting these schools.

Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting on the current situation and post-Covid diseases in the district in the central hall of the District Collector’s Office yesterday. Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, As per the instructions of the state government to reopen schools, schools in rural areas where no COVID19 cases has been found in the last one month were allowed to reopen for standards from 8th to 12th under the Back To School campaign.

In this connection, the Department of Education and Health as well as the concerned gram panchayats should focus on school hygiene and disinfection of schools, masks for students, safe distancing between students in classrooms, drinking water etc. Similarly, the Department of Health and Education should conduct RT-PCR testing of teachers in schools where schools are about to start. Also, the list of Covidfree villages should be published every Monday as per the instructions of the state government. The schools should be started by taking all the necessary steps as per the instructions given, such instructions have been given by Guardian Minister Bhujbal.

There are about one 1,31,159 students in schools in 335 villages of Corona-free in our district. Out of which 42840 parents have given written consent to send their students to school, said Guardian Minister Bhujbal. He further said, in a situation where the duration of a possible third wave is not certain, it is important to continue the economic cycle along with health care. Citizens must strictly abide by the restrictions imposed accordingly. As the corona crisis has not been averted, the responsibility of the citizens has increased, it is also imperative that they avoid unnecessary crowds and follow the rules by wearing masks regularly.

The district administration, health and police are working day and night for the safety of the citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration by following the rules as the cooperation of the citizens is required in such a situation. The minister has also instructed the administration to take a decision according to the local conditions and plan for the supply of water till the end so that there will be no water problem during the Corona period as the rainfall is less than the requirement this year.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat, Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode were present.

