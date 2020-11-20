Schools getting ready to reopen

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The school education department has decided to start the 9th, 10th and 12th classes from November 23. Accordingly, disinfection of schools, RT-PCR testing of teachers has started.</p>.<p>The responsibility of providing security equipments to schools has recently been handed over to Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations. Accordingly, RT-PCR test of teachers and sanitation of schools have been started through Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishads. Antigen or RT-PCR test of teachers and non-teaching staff in Nashik Municipal Corporation and other private schools is being done by the Health Department. </p><p>Teachers are required to bring Aadhaar card as well as school identity card while going for this test. The school education department has ordered that children should not be allowed to enter the school without the consent of the parents. </p><p>Accordingly, the school principals have informed the parents about the consent letter. They have also been informed about the school schedule, teacher attendance, school supplies and other details. Surprisingly, more than half of the parents have not given consent to the school principals to send their kids to school.</p><p>This is likely to get less response from the actual starting of school. Majority of parents do not seem ready to send their child to school. Due to fears, parents prefer online education and many students are still in their hometowns. While some parents have shown readiness to send their children to school from December. On the other hand, it has been come in light that the corporation has refused to test the teachers in private schools in the corporation area.</p>.<p><strong>Disinfection of municipal schools</strong></p><p>As soon as the order to disinfect the schools was received from the education department, Nashik Municipal Corporation has immediately disinfected all the secondary schools. All schools will be disinfected once again from November 20 to 23.</p>