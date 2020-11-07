Schools get five days’ Diwali holiday

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>A Diwali holiday has been declared for schools on the backdrop of the Covid-19. Accordingly, schools have been given only five days of Diwali holiday from November 12 to 16. Similarly, it has been made clear that no examination should be taken during the holiday period.</p>.<p>Online education has been introduced for students even though schools are closed due to Covid-19. Students and teachers were wondering whether schools would get Diwali holiday or not, due to online education. Now the date has been announced by the government on Thursday. It has been announced that the online teaching of class I to XII will be closed during this period. Teachers are also told not to take any examinations during the holidays.</p>