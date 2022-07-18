Schools draw plan to clean Godavari

At the school level, the programme to be held every month till May 25, 2023, next year and an outline of the events has been prepared. It will be implemented effectively. As per the year-long programme, the Rangoli competition will be organised in July, awareness about not throwing litter and other wastes including Nirmalya in the river, an awareness programme about fertilizer production from Nirmalya in September, disallowing throwing of plastic waste on roads or in the river or open in October.

In the month of November, a competition will be held to invite suggestions for cleaning the river. In December, a one-act play on the theme ‘Me Godavari Nadi Bolte’ will be taken up in a drama competition. Also, in January 2023, a song-writing competition will be held on ‘Godavari Swachhta’. In February, a competition will be held on the theme of river cleanliness as ‘Me Nashik’. In March, an awareness oath will be taken by the government employees on ‘Save Godavari river’. Under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner, the recommendations of the quarterly meeting of the committee regarding Godavari pollution control are being strictly implemented by the education department of the municipal corporation.

