Schools, colleges set to reopen on Nov 23

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The Maharashtra state government has taken a decision to reopen the schools from November 23. Class 9th to 12th in the state will be starting from November 23, 2020, in the first phase, has been approved. </p>.<p>Also, class 9th to 12th hostels and Ashram school, especially the International schools' hostels have been given the approval to start as well. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been given by the government in its resolution published on November 10.</p><p>Schools will be started with health, hygiene and other safety precautions to be followed before and after school. The government has stated the necessary precautions in Part A and Part B attached to the accompanying guidelines. </p><p>The instructions of the Central and State Government regarding Covid-19 should be followed by the schools. It will be necessary for students to get written consent from the parents regarding the attendance. The decision has been taken considering the academic loss of students.</p>.<p><strong>Guidelines</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Ensure facilities of cleaning and sanitizing </p></li><li><p>Compulsory Covid-19 tests of teachers </p></li><li><p>Different groups to be set up to ensure safety & hygiene</p></li><li><p>Seating arrangements with physical distancing</p></li><li><p> Create posters, signs to keep physical distancing</p></li><li><p> Restrictions on holding any event or programme </p></li><li><p>Permission from parents must </p></li><li><p>Awareness about Covid-19 by parents, teachers, renowned personalities </p></li><li><p>Necessary changes in rules of attendance and leaves</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>Facilities to be provided</strong></p><ul><li><p> Make available easy pick and drop for students</p></li><li><p> Keep safety measures at highest at school</p></li><li><p> Keep the premises of school clean, hygienic & sanitized</p></li><li><p> Safe entry and exit points for students and teachers </p></li><li><p>Ensure safe and hygienic classrooms up to the given guidelines</p></li><li><p> Keep students mentally fit by various activities</p></li></ul>