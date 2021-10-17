School materials distributed in a friend's memory

DEOLALI CAMP: The Sant Aaisaheb Maharaj English School and Bhagyadaya Vidyamandir, run by Palase Gram Vikas Mandal has witnessed a unique example of friendship. On the occasion of Ankush Kailas Gaikar's death anniversary, a former student of the school, his friends Samadhan Gaidhani, Pravin Gaidhani, Sunil Agale donated school uniforms, shoes and books to the needy students.

Host Sunil Agale and thanked Bhaurao Jadhav. To remember their friend and share his memories with others and relive the movements these friends visited their schools. They have given the school books, shoes and uniforms to Shruti Charaskar, Jagdish Jadhav, Varsha Jadhav, Shalini Rathod, Harshad Ughade, Sonakshi Lahange, Rupesh Lahange, Avinash Chandramore, Nikita Gaidhani, Maya Pagare, Krishna Charaskar, Siddhi Dalvi, Rani Khandare, Sameer Bhoye and Jyoti Solanki.