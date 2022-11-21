School level wrestling tournament concludes

NASHIK
Chandwad taluka school level wrestling tournament concluded with enthusiasm at Jeevan Krida Sankul. Many school boys and girls participated in this event.
Balasaheb Gujarathi, secretary of the Nashik District Training Association, inaugurated the wrestling competition. Taluka sports officer J M Nimbalkar was also present on this occasion.
The winning wrestlers are selected at the district level. On this occasion the vice principal of Junior College of Arts and Commerce Prof. Uttamrao Jadhav, taluka sangh president Jeevan Shinde, Prakash Shelke, Kalesar, Hiray sir, Somnath Nikam, Shivaji Gawli, Ishwar Deore, Gokul Deore, Vijay Gangurde and wrestling fans were present.