School chale hum from today

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, classes were shifted online by all the schools and colleges. But as per the administrative policy, classes IX to XII will be started in the district, including the city from today. In this connection, schools and colleges have prepared to welcome the students through meticulous planning and measures. </p>.<p>By November end, schools and junior colleges were started in some districts and cities of the state. However, in view of the growing opposition of parents in Nashik and considering the Covid-19 spread, in the meeting held at the district administration level, the decision to keep schools and colleges closed till January 4 was announced by the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Meanwhile, the number of new coronaviruses patients has decreased in the last few days. </p><p>Due to this, according to the review meeting held by the district administration a few days ago, classes IX to XII will start from today. The campus has been disinfected by schools and colleges as students are joining from today. Also, the staff is busy arranging the meeting keeping in mind that physical distance will be maintained between the classes. On the other hand, a copy of the consent letter has been sent to the parents on their registered WhatsApp number. It will be mandatory to submit the consent form of the parents while sending students to school-college.</p>