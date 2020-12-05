School bags policy : Promising move at right time: Educationist

Nashik: The Center has adopted a policy to reduce the weight of students' backpacks in the next academic year. A draft in this regard was published recently by the ministry. Parents and educationists of Nashik have welcomed this move and have expected its proper implementation.

The timing of the draft has also been praised as it will help the schools to prepare themselves.The draft of ministry states that the weight of the backpack should not be more than 10 per cent of the weight of the students.

There will be no school bags for pre primary students. It has provided rough figures of weight of student and proportionate weight of school bags, as per class.The issue of heavy school bags was constantly under discussion.

A backpack full of books, boxes, water bottles, projects, study materials, separate uniforms for sports has been placed on the backs of the students. Petitions have also been filed in the court to reduce the weight of the backpack.

Against this backdrop, the central government had appointed a committee of experts in 2018 to formulate the policy. The report tabled by this committee has been approved by the Central Education Department. States have been directed to implement this policy.