School at doorstep for absent students

NASHIK: Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Shrimati RJ Chauhan (B) Girls High School under an initiative prepared area wise list of girl students who remained absent for online education due to some difficulties was prepared. Their parents were asked to bring those girl-students to a nearby community welfare hall, open field, or temple. The teachers guided the girl students on various subjects there.

Their problems related to the Setu course were solved. Parents were present with girl students during the interaction period. Through this initiative, the school was able to interact with girl students and parents at the same time.

This activity proved helpful in making the girl students in touch with education. Principal Sanjeevani Dhamne and supervisor Dashrath Gaikwad provided their guidance to this initiative. Teachers Poonam Pansare, Sonam Sonawane, Jayashree Udar, and Pratibha Gaikwad participated in the activity.