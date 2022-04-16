Scholarships to specially abled through DBT system

Meanwhile, at present, the scholarship amount in the pre-school scheme is deposited manually in the accounts of eligible disabled students. However, the DBT process is being implemented in the personal benefit schemes of the state government and it is the policy of the government to make extensive use of Aadhaar number.

The Divyang Welfare Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Pune has proposed to make the implementation of individual benefit schemes implemented under the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance more transparent and effective and to provide the right beneficiaries with the exact benefits on their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The DBT system for the pre-school scholarship scheme is being implemented by the MahaIT department. The headmaster of all the schools where the specially abled students are studying should take action to print out the disability certificate of the beneficiaries under the pre-school scholarship scheme through UDID computer system. They should also help the students to make available Aadhaar Card and bank account details, Patil said.