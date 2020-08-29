Scholarships : 4,500 applications still pending

But now the higher education department had requested the government to extend the deadline for verification of pending applications at the college and departmental level in the interest of the students.

Accordingly, the government's MahaIT office for the year 2019-20 to verify the scholarship applications filled online by students from the MahaDBT portal at the college level.



The deadline has been extended to September 15, 2020. Further extension will not be granted under any circumstances, MahaDBT said. Also, applications pending after the extension will be automatically canceled from the system.

Therefore, the colleges at the level of which scholarship applications are pending in their department should be reviewed and immediate notice should be given regarding the disposal of pending applications at the college level.



Also, after the given deadline, in case of pending applications at the college level, the principal of the concerned college / registrar in the case of the university as well as the departmental joint director will be responsible for the applications pending at the departmental level.