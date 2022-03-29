Scholarship for Covid-19 orphans of minority community

NASHIK: A total of four children from Nashik District belonging to the minority community, who lost their parents to the pandemic, shall be included in the Central Government’s scholarship scheme for Covid-19 orphans of minority community. The government has decided to offer their scholarship to these children and demanded proposals from the district administration by fulfilling all the necessary steps required for the scholarship. Based on the parameters, four children of Nashik District are eligible for the government’s scholarship scheme.

Three beneficiaries from Nashik and one from Nandgaon in the Nashik district shall be eligible for the scheme. One of the children is four and a half years old, two are under 15 years of age, and one is above 15 years of age. Accordingly, they will receive pre and post-matric scholarship benefits, informed Deputy Collector Nilesh Sringi.

The government hasn’t disclosed the benefits attached to the scheme for students. The district administration will provide all the benefits to the eligible students as soon as the administration receives the updates. At present, the proposals will be submitted as per the government order.

The pandemic caused financial, social, and emotional loss to many families in the past two years. Many children lost their parents to the pandemic. The government has initiated various schemes for Covid-19 orphans. The state government has provided Rs 50,000 for each deceased to their kin. The state government has provided a grant of Rs 5 lakh to each child orphaned due to the pandemic, and government officials have accepted the responsibility of adopting 55 children in the district.