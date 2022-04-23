Scholarship exams on July 20

NASHIK: The date of Class V and VIII scholarship exams has finally been announced. The scholarship examination will be held on the same day across the state.

The exams will be held on the same day in all the districts of the state, including Nashik on July 20. The scholarship examination is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination. May 2 is the last date to pay the fee, informed by Commissioner Shailja Darade.

Scholarship exams were postponed due to Covid-19 crisis and irregularities in TET exams. The examination council had given the required period for filling up the application for the scholarship examination.

But for some reason students who could not fill the online application were given the opportunity to apply. Students will be able to apply for the exam from April 23 to 30. The exam is held in the month of February every year. This year too, it was going to be on time. However, schools are currently closed. The deadline was extended due to various difficulties in filling up the application.

Who has the responsibility?

The responsibility of this year’s examination has been given to the Winner company. The decision was taken against the backdrop of the 10th and 12th standard examinations as well as the recently uncovered TET scam.

Information on portal

4 lakh 10 thousand 395 students of class V and 2 lakh 99 thousand 255 students of class VIII will appear for the examination this year. The exams, which were to be held in February, will be held after the start of the academic year. The examination council has also given detailed information about this on its website.