Scholarship exam papers arrive late, students suffer

The scholarship exam is held in February every year. However, the exam wasn’t held for the past two years due to the pandemic. This year’s exam was postponed to July 20. Given the heavy rains that lashed the district for almost a fortnight, the exam finally happened on July 31. After waiting for months, students finally gave the exam, and some had to suffer due to the lack of question papers.

A total of 160 candidates appeared for the examination at this school. Seven examination halls were provided for this purpose. The first paper started at 11:00 am and was completed without any hindrances. However, class VIII students appearing for the paper in examination hall number four had to wait for the second paper (IQ paper) scheduled at 01:30 pm.

While distributing the papers, the examiner didn’t realise the lack of question papers and later, the rush began. However, the delay hampered the performance of students. The students didn’t even get extra time as compensation.

After realising the issue, various teachers and parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the management team. The parents demanded the education department take immediate action and help the students.