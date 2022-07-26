SC order on OBC quota, a ray of hope for aspirants

As per the SEC’s order, these municipal corporations will publish today, July 26, 2022, in newspapers and on websites and notice boards the schedule for drawing lots for giving reservations to OBC, OBC (women) and general (women). The lots will be drawn on July 29, release draft onward wise reservation on July 30, invite suggestions and objections from July 30 to August 2 and publication on August 5 of ward wise reservation after considering the suggestions and objections received.

A similar schedule will be applicable for 25 Zilla Parishads and Nagar Parishad. According to the order of the Supreme Court, 27 per cent reservation will be given to the OBC community in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Therefore, former corporators and aspirants, who were happy with the reservation draw of lots drawn by the municipal corporation earlier, are afraid of a new draw of lots.

The aspirants and the established have shown concern about whether their reserve ward will remain as it was or change as per the new lots. Those whose wards were reserved for women in the previous draw, are back to work with enthusiasm, hoping that these wards will now come under the Open category. A new reservation will be released for the municipal elections. The new reservation will determine the political future of the aspiring candidates as well as the existing corporators.

Many senior corporators from all the parties had to lose their wards in the earlier draw. So, some fresh aspirants were excited by the sudden opening of opportunities in the ward.

Earlier, lots of women’s reservations and other reservations were drawn without OBC reservations, but after the Supreme Court implemented 27 percent OBC reservation, lots of women’s reservations and OBC’s reservations will be drawn.

At present, CM Eknath Shinde’s government is in the state, so attention has also been paid to who is benefiting from the ruling political parties because earlier when the draw of lots was held, the state was under the rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.