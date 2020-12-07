Deshdoot Times

SC flays Centre over Central Vista project

The top court permitted the foundation stone-laying ceremony
SC flays Centre over Central Vista project
Abhishek Vibhandik
Centre
Supreme court
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
project
Central Vista
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com