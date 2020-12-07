SC flays Centre over Central Vista project

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The Supreme Court today (Monday) pulled up the Centre for continuing with the Central Vista project even as the judgement on the plea against it is awaited.</p><p>However, the top court permitted the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the site as of now.</p><p>Central vista, the ambitious project of the Centre includes a common Central Secretariat, a new Parliament House building, and residences of Prime Minister and vice-president.</p><p>While the new Parliament building is slated to be ready by 2022, a portion of the new Central Secretariat, housing the offices of all central ministries, will be ready by 2023.</p><p>A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maaheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the recent updates on the project and directed him to pass a stay order if no statement was forthcoming from the Centre.</p><p>Mehta returned with a statement that all construction work at the site will be put on hold till the court pronounces a verdict.</p>