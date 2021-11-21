Sayali Vani selected in Indian TT Team

NASHIK: The Table Tennis Federation of India has announced the Indian Team (under-15 girls category) for the ITTF World Youth Championship to be held in Portugal from December 2 to 8, and Nashik’s Sayali Vani has been selected in the team. She has made the whole district proud through her selection.

She has previously represented India in WTT Youth Contender, International Table Tennis Championship, and other championships. With Sports Authority of India’s approval, a training camp has been organised in Delhi from November 20 to 29. Post-training, the Indian team will leave for Portugal.

Nashik’s Sayali Vani, Pune’s Pritha Vartikar, Haryana’s Suhana Saini, and Delhi’s Kashvi Gupta have been selected in the Indian Team. Apart from India, countries like Japan, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Mauritius, the USA, and Portugal will participate in the tournament. Sayali had previously won the National Championship (under-15 girls category) at the National Championships held in Indore in January 2021. This year, she represented India in the WTT Youth Contender Championships in Tunisia, Oman, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Nashik’s Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey felicitated Vani and wished her luck for her matches. International table tennis player Tanisha Kotecha and Coach Jay Modak were also felicitated. President of Nashik District Table Tennis Association Narendra Chhajed, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Sanjay Marathe were present at ceremony. Acting District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak and State Table Tennis Association’s Sanjay Kadu, Prakash Jasani, Ramlu Pare, Vivek Alvani, Rakesh Patil, Santosh Pawar, and others congratulated her on the selection.