Savitribai Phule Udyan in poor state

Nashik: The Savitribai Phule Udyan at Tidke Colony is currently in devastating condition due to piles of garbage. Interestingly, this state of garden is allegedly made by government agencies. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) recently cut down the branches of trees in the area and dropped them in front gate of garden.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation which has been alleged of negligence towards the maintenance of the garden, refused to clean up as it has been kept by MSEDCL.

The local residents at Tidke Colony have alleged that the corporator in he area has also neglected the issue. Conditions of roads is also a major problem for the residents in the area and have been pointed out several time, but nothing has been done by the public representatives or NMC.