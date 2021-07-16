'Save Panjarpol' Campaign launched on social media

NASHIK: Nashikites have launched a Campaign for Save Panjarpol on social media to express their displeasure as Cidco is going to axe two lakh trees on one thousand acres of land of Panjarpol trust in Chunchale village for developing a new city. The Save Panjarpol campaign is getting a good response.

An online petition has been filed to save this forest. With more than two lakh trees on one thousand acres of land in Chunchale is known as the ‘Oxygen Plate’ of Nashikites. One and a half thousand cows are taken care of in this area. Cidco is planning to set up a new city on this land and efforts are underway to take possession of this land.

Environmentalists and nature lovers have started objecting to Cidco’s project. ‘Save Panjarpol’ campaign has been launched online to thwart attempts to seize the forest area. So far 2,000 Nashikites have appealed to other Nashikites to object to Cidco’s efforts at the link http://chng.it/he7h6Nv6Qr on the website Change Oraji.