Save Godavari from plastic, sewage disposal: Game

<p><strong>Nashik</strong> :In a crucial subcommittee meeting on the issue of Godavari river pollution, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has instructed concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan on how to control and stop release of plastic and sewage disposal into the Godavari river.</p>.<p>There has been a lot of progress in the work since the last meeting of the subcommittee set up by the High Court order to monitor the pollution of the Godavari river. As a result of this, the sewage treatment plant (STP) issue of four villages has been resolved.</p><p> Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has instructed the senior officers to take care that plastics, garbage and sewage will not enter or release into Godavari river from the nallas. An online Google Meet of the sub-committee was held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner by the order of the High Court to monitor the pollution of Godavari.</p><p> The meeting was attended by District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Lina Bansod, Deputy Commissioner Amol Tambe, Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer and Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board Amar Durgule, expert member Prajakta Baste, petitioners Rajesh Pandit and Nishikant Pagare. </p><p>The officers present at the virtual meeting were informed about the action taken in the previous meeting. They were also informed about the various measures implemented.</p><p> Following this, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, while giving instructions, said that, the officers should make documentation of its future plan to stop disposal of sewage, plastic into the Godavari in such a way that there will be no difficulty in submitting the report to the High Court.</p><p> “Also, other works have been discussed with the General Manager of Currency Note Press. Will there be any funding through CSR for STP work in the remaining four villages? This should be discussed", he instructed the concerned authorities.</p><p> In this, various suggestions were made including giving priority to Govardhan. The members who participated in the meeting also presented their points and demands. The commissioner directed the concerned to take appropriate action on that too.</p>.<div><blockquote>The concerned authorities should make documentation of its future plan of action to stop disposal of sewage, plastic into the Godavari in such a way that there will be no difficulty in submitting the report to the High Court.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game</span></div>