Savarkar’s historical jump’s anniversary celebrated at Bhagur

DEOLALI CAMP: Swatantraveer Savarkar or Veer Savarkar’s historical jump to free himself from the clutches of Britishers completed 111 years on July 8th. Bhagurputra Swatantryaveer Savarkar group celebrated the day at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk in the town. At the function, Vijay Ghodekar and Pramod Ambedkar laid a wreath on the statue to honour the fighter.

During India’s freedom struggle, on July 1st, 1910, the British Arrested Savarkar and sent him to India to be tried for treason. While the Morea ship halted at Marseilles due to a technical failure, Savarkar requested to use the toilet. He was well versed with international law and knew that if he reached France, British police won’t be able to arrest him. France police could’ve arrested him but couldn’t extradite him to another country as he didn’t commit any crime in France.

He had figured Morea’s measurements. He entered the toilet while two British constables waited for him outside. He escaped from the ship through the porthole, swum, and reached France land. His act led to unrest between the British and France, finally handing him over to the British. The group organised the program to honour the Savarkar’s bravery and pay respects to him. Manoj Kumar gave the introductory speech. Yogesh Burke, Prashant Loya, Mrityunjay Kapase, Akash Mehere, and other Savarkar admirers were present at the program.