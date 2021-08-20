Satisfactory rains revive hope

A total of 409 mm of rainfall was recorded in a single day. The average rainfall is 60 per cent. Due to heavy rains in the dam area, 150 cusecs of water was released from the Darna dam. Four hundred cusecs of water was released from Nandur Madhyameshwar on Wednesday and 606 cusecs were flowing from yesterday.

About 73 cusecs water is being released from Bhavli dam, 65 from Waldevi and 173 from Haranbari. Waldevi and Bhavli are 100 per cent full, while Nandur Madhyameshwar is 96 per cent full. The Gangapur dam, which is supplying water to the city is 82 per cent full. Meanwhile, it has been raining all day in Nashik since Tuesday night. So the hustle and bustle of the city were very low.

No one dared to go out without work. Due to incessant rains, old trees were uprooted in two places on Thursday. A tree fell in front of the Ved Mandir. As another tree fell on Pakhal Road of the city after a vehicle hit it. This had an impact on traffic. The firefighters then cleared the roadblocks. As roads have been dug at MG Road and Dahipul area, some riders have been injured after their two-wheelers were skidded off the road due to mud.