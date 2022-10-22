Sarthi to provide youth with a brighter future: CM Shinde

Nashik

Stating that through Sarthi’s Nashik divisional office, the overall development of the Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi community youth in the region will be ensured, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday assured that the government will provide all possible help to the Sarthi -- Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute, which has adopted the noble policy of building the future of the youth. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Nashik Divisional Office of the Sarthi Pune.

On this occasion, State Ports and Mines Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Narendra and office bearers and officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said that we are committed to being a welfare government in the minds of the common people, inspired by the thoughts and inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and we are working with that in mind. Apart from providing skill development lessons to the youth of the Maratha community, a time-bound programme has been undertaken through Sarthi for their educational, social and economic development.