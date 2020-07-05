Saraf Bazar to remain closed for 8 days again

NASHIK :

Citing increasing cases of COVID-19, Nashik Saraf Association yesterday decided to keep shut Saraf Bazar for eight days again. The jewellery market even remained closed on the auspicious occasion of Guru Pournima.

Guru Pournima is considered to be an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver. Consumers prefer to buy precious metals like gold and silver items these days. However, due to the Corona crisis, the bullion market had to be closed even on this auspicious day, hampering turnover in crores.

The bullion market has a long tradition of 250 years. The daily turnover at this market place is around 50 crores. Thousands of artisans work here. However, the bullion market, like other sectors, has been hit hard by the current crisis.

The shops here have been closed for the last two months. In the meantime, the decision to re-open the shops was taken to promote Mission Begin Again campaign.

However, the city is witnessing the spread of Corona. More than two hundred positive patients are surfacing in the city and district every day. In view of this, it has been decided to close the Saraf Bazar again for the next eight days.