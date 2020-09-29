Saptashrungi temple trust: Five elected as new trustees

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>The district principal sessions judge on Tuesday has announced the names of five new trustees on goddess Saptashrungi temple trust at Wani.</p>.<p>They are Adv Deepak Patodkar, Manjyot Patil, Dr Prashant Deore and Bhushanraj Talekar (all residents of Nashik) and Adv Lalit Nikam (resident of Kalwan). </p><p>As term of trustees of the temple trust was over, the election process was conducted to elect five new trustees. </p><p>A total of 273 applications were received for five seats. As 13 applications found invalid, interviews of rest 260 were conducted at Sheshan hall in the district court, between September 21 to 25.</p>