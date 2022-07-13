Saptashrungi Devi temple closed for devotees

NASHIK: Due to the incessant rains that lashed the district for four days consecutively, many people’s lives were severely affected. Similarly, the devotees at the Saptashrungi Gad witnessed an unfortunate incident on Monday (July 11) and six of them were severely injured. Therefore, as informed by Saptashrungi Nivasi Trust, the Saptashrungi Devi temple will remain closed for devotees for 45 days, starting from July 21.

Only the temple will be closed during this time. visiting devotees will be able to bow on the first step. An image of Shri Bhagwati will be placed On the very first step near the sub-office on behalf of the trust as an alternative darshan arrangement for the devotees.

Apart from this, the Mahaprasad, Bhaktanivas and other ancillary facilities provided to the devotees will also be working continuously. During these 45 days, planning has been started for the conservation and maintenance of this replica of Goddess Bhagwati idol.

The sitting Chairman and Board of Trustees will be working with the Archaeological Department of the Government, IIT, Powai (Bombay) and Ajinkyakatara Consultancy for the conservation and maintenance of this new Idol under experts’ guidance.