Sapan Sarla: feature film portraying hardships of beneficiaries

NASHIK: ‘Sapan Sarla’ or ‘dream is over’, a full length feature film created by various social activists, journalists, and social organisations, speaks on the hardships village beneficiaries go through while availing of the benefits of government yojanas (schemes) and how many end up debt ridden while dreaming of fulfilling their dreams through yojanas.

The film revolves around a villager (Santoba) trying to get himself registered for a government scheme to receive cows and bulls for livestock farming. He, along with many other villagers, dreams of the required support to create better living conditions for their families. However, Santoba’s dreams get shattered when he realises the selfish motives and favouritism involved at every step to reach the scheme’s benefits.

From the photocopy-shop owner, village panchayat and accountant, political candidates to spiritual “baba” or gurus, everyone has created a money-making business to exploit the beneficiaries and are least concerned about the scheme’s benefits.

Only the ones with good contact with reputed persons can pass the road easily. Others need to run daily from pillar to post to get selected for the scheme. They need to pay money to everyone from xerox shop owner to village agent, and yet, are deprived of the scheme’s benefits. Even the non-governmental organisations opt for street plays and other methods to aware the villagers of the scheme but don’t even take a follow up regarding scheme implementation and paperwork.

Even a literacy angle has been put in the film depicting how things become difficult for the illiterate lot. In the end, political leaders use the scheme for selfish reasons, and the real beneficiaries still don’t avail of the benefits. After filling the pockets of agents and other persons at various levels, Santoba gets debt ridden and migrates to a new village with a broken dream.

However, other villagers still continue to fill the pockets to fulfil their dream. The basic aim of the movie is to make the concerned officials realise their wrongdoings, empathise with the beneficiaries and make their dreams come true. The documentary shows that humanity is the need of the hour, and the officials need to help the deserving beneficiaries without any favouritism attached to it.

Anand Pagare, the director of the film (Pukar Films Production) is a film maker and Human Rights defender who has solved the problems of thousands of families. He has been awarded by Maharashtra’s Information Technology department in State level short film competition. Maya Muktai, Co-Producer and Assistant Director, has been awarded with Deshdoot’s Karmayaogini award and does ground-level reporting under the social news organisation “Video Volunteers”.

Ram Khurdal, Shivkarya Gadkot Foundation, the antagonist in the film, explained the problems a common man faces while shooting a feature film. From financial constraints to lack of support by ‘Chitrapath Mahamandal’, they needed to go through many ups and downs while shooting the documentary.

They almost gathered Rs.31 lakh through loans and individual and crowdfunding and set up a studio at Pagare’s house for editing and dubbing. They appealed that the mahamandal and other organisations should support the new filmmakers. The film’s shoot started in 2017 and has been shot in Peth Taluka, Trimbak, Palghar, and other nearby areas. Late. Shantanu Kamble, a famous songwriter, wrote a song for the film, and this film will keep his memories alive. The film will be put up in various film festivals after the final touch, and the group is trying hard to release it in theatres.