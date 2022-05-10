Santoor Maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma no more

Mumbai: Santoor maestro and Indian classical music composer Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 84. Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had been suffering from kidney related problem for the last six months, and was on dialysis. Even though he was on dialysis, he was still active. He composed the background music for one of the scenes in Shantaram’s film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956 and recorded his first solo album in 1960. Later, he formed a musical duo with Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia and composed music for several Hindi films like Silsila (1981), Lamhe(1991), Chandni (1989), Darr (1993), Parampara(1993).