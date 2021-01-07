Sant Nivruttinath Yatra cancelled

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Due to the pandemic, Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra will not be held at Trimbakeshwar in February, said Tejas Chavan, subdivisional magistrate. The decision was taken in a meeting between the taluka level administrative officers and the local municipal representatives. </p>.<p>This year, Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra falls on 7th February. They decided in the meeting, held at the temple town, that the yatra will not be held this year due to the pandemic. The decision comes after the instructions issued by the government of Maharashtra that will be in force till the end of January. </p><p>“Dindikaries, warkaries arriving from distant places should take note of this,” he said and added that even if the yatra has been cancelled, annual mahapuja will be held for the convenience of devotees. In the meeting, tehsildar Deepak Girase, police officer Bhimashankar Dhole, municipal chief Sanjay Jadhav, council president Purushottam Lohgaonkar, Swapnil Shelar, Sant Nivruttinath Temple chairman Pawankumar Bhutada, and temple priest Yogiraj Gosavi were present. The final order regarding the cancellation of the yatra will be conveyed to the District Collector, the SDM said.</p>