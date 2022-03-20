Sanitary pads distributed in school

NASHIK: As a part of social commitment, Abhishek Samajik Sanstha (social organisation) and ‘Ti’ Foundation (She Foundation) distributed sanitary pads to the girls of Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Dalati, Sinnar Taluka yesterday. Dr Bharati Lavekar, President of ‘Ti’ Foundation, aided in distributing pads to girls.

To date, many people restrict the discussion of menstruation in public. People think it’s a hush-hush topic and can’t be discussed in public. However, due to this stigma, many girls remain unaware of the hygiene practices required during the menstrual cycle.

Therefore, both organisations are distributing sanitary pads in schools throughout the state. This initiative was kick-started in Nashik district from Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Dalati. Abhishek Nagre, President of Abhishek Samajik Sanstha, stated he will distribute pads in this school every month.

After distributing pads, students were guided on various topics like the menstrual cycle, disadvantages of using a cloth, hygiene practices, and pad disposal. Principal Ashok Sangale thanked the organisations for their dedication and activities focusing on women’s health.

Vikas Chandore, Police Patil Sunil Chandore, Gram Panchayat member Hemant Awhad, Abhishek Nagre, Pinki Patil, and Suresh Raskar were present at the occasion.