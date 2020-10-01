Sangramsinh Nishandar new DCP of Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pournima Chougule Shringi has been transferred and Sangramsinh Nishandar has been appointed in her place. Chougule is currently on waiting list and her new place of appointment has not conveyed yet.</p>.<p>New DCP Nishandar earlier worked as deputy commissioner of police (zone I Mumbao). He handled many sensational and sensitive cases there. He has a vast work experience. Nishandar also a university top ranker in engineering course and studied in St. Xaviers High School, Nashik.</p><p>The state home affairs ministry has issued orders regarding transfer of senior police officials</p><p>The then senior police inspector of Bhadrakali police station and sub-divisional officer of Chandur railway division, Amravati rural police force Somnath Tambe has been transferred as sub-divisional officer of Niphad division.</p><p>Superintendent of police in Maharashtra Police Academy Chandrakant Khandvi has been transferred as additional superintendent of police of Malegaon, while sub-divisional officer of Parbhani (rural) Amol Gaikwad will work as new sub-divisional officer of Kalwan sub-division. Sub-divisional officer from Murtijapur, Akola Dr Arjun Bhosale will be new sub-divisional officer of Nashik rural police’s sub-division.</p>.<p>Nashik city will get four new assistant commissioners of police. Mohan Thakur who worked assistant director in Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, sub-divisional officer of Junnar sub-division, Pune rural police Deepali Khanna, deputy superintendent of police, Nandurbar rural police force Sitaram Ganpat Gaikwad and sub-divisional officer of Fezarpura, Amravati rural police force Shaikh Sohail Noor Mohammad have been appointed as new assistant commissioners of police of the district.</p>