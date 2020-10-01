Sangramsinh Nishandar new DCP of Nashik
Deshdoot Times

Sangramsinh Nishandar new DCP of Nashik

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pournima Chougule Shringi has been transferred and Sangramsinh Nishandar has been appointed in her place. Chougule is currentl...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com