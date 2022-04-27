Sandalwood rituals at Trimbak after two years

NASHIK: For the first time in two years, on the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi yesterday, 25,000 devotees flocked to Trimbakeshwar for Shri Sant Nivruttinath’s ‘Uti Wari’. This included 5,000 Warkaris who arrived in the temple town through 10-12 dindis.

Devotees are getting the benefit of free darshan. ‘Uti Prasad’ was made available at midnight and arrangements were made at three places. On the day of Wari, a single queue was formed for darshan. The ‘uti’ was then distributed in a queue.

Barricading was done at three places and at one place in the main temple chowk to prevent vehicles from approaching the temple road. It was emphasised that there would be no traffic jam.

When Chaitra ends and the month of Vaishakh begins, there is a long tradition of applying cold sandalwood on Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj to endure this summer. This is called Uti Wari.

Sandalwood was being rubbed for the last few days. After the sandalwood coating was ready, the application of Uti was started last afternoon.

Bhajan, Kirtan, and Abhang Seva has started in the assembly hall. The Uti (sandalwood paste) applied in the afternoon will be ritually taken down at around midnight and after that, it is distributed to the devotees in the form of prasad. Warkaris on the occasion remain present for a one and a half days from Dashami to Ekadashi. Dnyaneshwari Parayan is also underway in the assembly hall. Along with Bandatatya Karadkar, priest Jayant Maharaj Gosavi, Acharya Ramkrishna Lahvitkar Maharaj and other Warakaris were present to mark the occasion.