Sand mining begins under stricter environment rules

NASHIK: The government’s policy, High Court directives and environment conservation report have paved the way for the auction of sand ghats this year, stalled for the past few years. As a result, auctioning of two sand ghats in the district were held accordingly after a gap of two years.

The two ghats in Kalwan taluka received a good response. The district administration has generated an estimated Rs 21 lakhs revenue from it. Apart from this, the auction process for eight more sand ghats will be held on March 15, informed by District Mining Officer Rohini Chavan.

As there is not enough sand available in Nashik district, sand transporters are transporting sand from Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Kopargaon in Nagar district. Sand prices have almost doubled due to increasing demand and shortage of sand. Sand, which used to be bought at a brass rate of Rs. 3500, now touched at around Rs 6000-Rs 7000.

On this backdrop, the district administration has started the auction process of 10 sand ghats in the district so that Nashikites can procure sand at reasonable rates. In the first phase, the district administration has earned revenue of about Rs 21 lakhs from the auction of two ghats at Asoli and Desgaon in Kalwan taluka. Apart from this, the auction process for eight more sand ghats will be held on Tuesday.

Due to declining grading of sand, environmental regulations and other reasons, the sand dunes in the district have not received much response in the last three years. Due to environmental conservation, auctioning process at 42 ghats was cancelled. Now, a guarantee of environmental conservation paved the way for the auction of 10 sand dunes in the district. The district administration has also started the e-tendering process.

Accordingly, It has decided to conduct an auction process for sand dunes in Kalwan, Malegaon and Niphad talukas of the district. The district administration had appealed for online registration to participate in the auction. The reduction in the offset price has resulted in a good response to the auction process.