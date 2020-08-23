Sancheti, new member of BJP youth wing

NASHIK :

Ankit Sancheti has been appointed as a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Maharashtra Pradesh.

State president Vikrant Patil has issued the letter and made the appointment. Sancheti has been entrusted with the responsibility of organising youth fronts across the state on the strength of organisational skills and giving justice to the youth by addressing their issues.

Sancheti has previously served as the National General Secretary (Youth) of the Pradhan Mantri Janakalyankari Yojana Prachar-Prasar Abhiyan.

In addition, he is affiliated with the Jain Organisation and is doing social work. He is serving as the Youth National Secretary of the All India Jain Conference. He is being congratulated for being appointed as the state executive member of BJP's Yuva Morcha.