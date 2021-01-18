‘Samruddhi’ will have service road along both sides

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong> (Ghoti): A leg of the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Ghoti-Igatpuri will now have a service road along both sides as the administration has finally bowed to the demands of panchayat samiti members and residents in the vicinity. Work on Samruddhi Expressway has begun from Igatpuri taluka. </p>.<p>A few days ago, in the presence of MP Hemant Godse, work stoppage agitation was held on the leg of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg. Meanwhile, panchayat samiti member Vitthal Langade and residents had demanded that there should be a service road on both sides of the Mahamarg. </p><p>Yesterday, the administration gave its nod to residents of Igatpuri taluka considering their demand for a service road that will ease travel for the local people. In the meantime, there was work stoppage agitation by the local farmers and citizens of the area for their various demands. </p><p>Special written demands were also made to the GVPR Engineers company working on Super Communication Expressway, through MP Godse and in the presence of all the people’s representatives and office bearers in the taluka. The demands were relating to underpass construction, service road from the stretch Deola to Nandgaon Sado, and repairs of the damaged local roads. </p><p>The residents had also staged a work stoppage until the GVPR company responds in writing. To this, the concerned company gave a positive reply on Sunday, and some of the questions raised by the villagers, farmers have been proposed by the GVPR company to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. </p><p>Also, some demands have been answered in writing. In the future, if the key demands sent by the GVPR company to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation are not properly answered, severe agitation will be carried out, warned agitators.</p><p> However, in response to a positive written assurance received from the management and GVPR company, the work stoppage agitation is being withdrawn temporarily, said the members including Vitthal Langade, Dnyaneshwar Lahane, and Bhagwan Adole.</p>