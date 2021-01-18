‘Samruddhi’ will have service road along both sides
Deshdoot Times

‘Samruddhi’ will have service road along both sides

Efforts of panchayat members, residents bore fruit
Geetika Sachdev
Ghoti
igatpuri
samruddhi mahamarg
Service Road To Samrudhhi highway
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com