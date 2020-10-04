Samruddhi expressway work delayed
Deshdoot Times

Samruddhi expressway work delayed

Only 37% work completed

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK:

There is an reverse impact on the construction work of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway which is passing from Nashik district due to Corona outbreak. A 97-km stretch of the ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com