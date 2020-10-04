Samruddhi expressway work delayed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong></p><p>There is an reverse impact on the construction work of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway which is passing from Nashik district due to Corona outbreak. A 97-km stretch of the expressway is passing from the district.</p>.<p>This stretch will be completed in the district in three phases. A work in first phase has been completed 37%, while work in rest two phases has been completed 20%. It is being stated that the construction cost of the expressway has been increased double due to delay in work.</p><p>Samruddhi expressway was an ambitious project of previous BJP government. It was a dream project of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>It is a 750-km expressway between Mumbai to Nagpur connecting Nashik district. The construction of expressway was going on though new government came to power as it did not halted this project. </p><p>The expressway is passing through Sinnar and Igatpuri tehsils of the district. A 99% land has been acquired for this 97-km stretch in the district. The construction work was started in the beginning of this year. The expressway construction work in the district is divided as phase 12, 13 and 14.</p><p>A 37% work between Ahmednagar to Sonari has been completed in phase 12, while 20.8% work between Sonai to Igatpuri has been completed in phase 13 and 16.4% work between Tarangan Pada in Igatpuri to Fugalgaon in Thane in phase 14 has been completed.</p><p>Following started of the construction work of the expressway it had been done with speed till March. However, the work was affected after Corona outbreak. Workers had left for their hometowns then, slowing down the pace of work.</p><p>The works was going on at slow pace due to monsoon. The routine is normalizing slowly. Monsoon season is also coming to end. The construction work of the expressway will gather momentum, informed the district administration.</p>