Samruddhi expressway work delayed

<p>NASHIK: </p><p> There is an reverse impact on the construction work of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway which is passing from Nashik district due to Corona outbreak. A 97-km stretch of the expressway is passing from the district. This stretch will be completed in the district in three phases. </p>.<p>A work in first phase has been completed 37%, while work in rest two phases has been completed 20%. It is being stated that the construction cost of the expressway has been increased double due to delay in work.</p>