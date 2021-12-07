Samangaon road waiting for repairs

NASHIK: The traffic on Chadegaon - Samangaon Road has been diverted due to road works between Sinnar Fata to Chehedi on Nashik-Pune Highway. However, as the road is in bad shape, the vehicle owners are suffering. The vehicle owners are demanding immediate repair of this road. Work between Nashik-Pune Highway Sinnar Fata to Chehedi is going at a slow pace.

The Aaute Mala at Chadegaon- Samangaon Road has been closed. The road has been taken out at Ekalhare Chowk by the Road Market Committee. The market road from here is very bad. There are huge potholes in this place. As it is dark at night, it is dangerous for motorists to travel. Citizens, vehicle owners are demanding that the people’s representatives should pay attention to this and repair the road and install street lights.

"The Chadegaon Samangaon Road was closed as work was in progress between Nashik Pune Highway Sinnar Fata to Chehedi. These roads are badly damaged. As it is dark, there are incidents of looting people by burglars by blocking the citizens at night. The street lights and roads should be repaired at this place, otherwise, we will agitate at the Corporation Divisional Office." ­­- Yogesh Bhor Social Worker