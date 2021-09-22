Saluting the spirit of cancer patients

NASHIK: World Rose Day is celebrated every year; on 22nd September to honour cancer patients and salute their willpower. On this day, people across the globe come together to spread smiles among cancer patients and remind them and their families that they aren’t alone in this fight against the deadly disease.

On this day, people share happiness, joy, and love with the patients by giving them a rose - a symbol of love and care. Not only to patients but even the caregivers worrying about the patient’s life get love and blessings. According to experts, keeping patients healthy is important as cancer treatment is harsh on the body and mental health. While the patients experience many physical effects like altered lifestyle patterns, loss of appetite, tiredness, fatigue, nausea, infections, etc., the disease also hampers mental health.

The changes can affect one’s self-image and self-esteem. The treatment can be too overwhelming for the patients causing distress and other mental health problems. The financial cost of treatment also feels heavy on the pockets of many patients, thus increasing the patient’s stress level. However, small gestures of kindness and other acts can bring up a smile on the patient’s face. Similarly, giving a rose as a symbol of love to survivors reminds them of their courage, willpower, mindset, and dedication that helped them survive the battle.

History

World Rose Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients was observed for the first time to honour Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old from Canada, who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer known as Askin’s Tumour.

Even though the doctors had predicted her survival for the next few weeks, she lived on for six months and spent her precious time bringing smiles and hope in the other patients’ lives. She interacted with all the patients, sharing poems, letters and emails, to fill their lives with happiness. Her actions became a regular reminder for us that even in difficult situations, hope keeps us going.

Rose is synonymous with a patient’s life

“I personally believe that the rose is synonymous with a patient’s life. Just like the rose’s stem has thorns in it, patients have difficult and painful phases in their life. However, after the stem, a beautiful rose lights up everyone’s life. Similarly, the patients pass through the stem full of thorns (difficult phases) to lead a beautiful life like a rose. Unfortunately, for the past many decades, cancer has become synonymous with death. With changing times and increasing awareness, the number of patients getting cured due to proper and complete treatment has increased. Just like a rose, we should bring smile on every patient’s face and salute their courage.” - Dr. Raj Nagarkar, MD, Chief Robotic Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at HCG Manavata Cancer Centre