Salons, beauty parlours seek relaxation

NASHIK: The salon and beauty parlor business has been stalled for the last one and a half years due to Corona. This has led to a time of starvation for the concerned businessmen and their families. Against this backdrop, the Salon and Beauty Parlor Association and the Sakal Nabhik Society Struggle Committee have demanded in a statement that the salon and beauty parlor business be exempted from the weekend lockdown by the state government.

Funds should be made available by forming Maharashtra State Hair Craft Board (Board), in Maharashtra as in other states, the Nabhik community should get independent reservation and its concessions, benefits of schemes, salons and beauty parlor professionals should get immediate financial assistance from the state government, electricity and domestic and shop electricity bills should be waived.

Atrocities Protection Act should be enforced on salon professionals, the statement said. It is the responsibility of the government to bring the Nabhik community into the mainstream. For this, it has been demanded from the state government to start training centers all over the state for free training and training for salon and beauty parlor professionals. The statement was given to Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The statement has the name and signature of District President Amol Jadhav.