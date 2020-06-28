Salon, spa, beauty parlours reopen

* 30% shops still shut

* Haircutting to cost Rs 70

NASHIK :

Hair woes over. After over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hair salons, spas and beauty parlours in the city and across the district reopened on Sunday with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness.

The shopkeepers followed the SOPs like the use of masks by both the operator and customer, sanitisation, social distancing, use of clean and sanitised towel etc.

However, due to the COVID-19 scare, 30 per cent of the hair salons preferred to continue their shutters down on its first reopening day.

The customer, however, will have to pay extra for hair cutting as the salon operators have hiked cutting charges to Rs 70 per person from Rs 50.District Collector Suraj Mandhare has issued a circular giving permission to start salons, beauty parlours and spas.

However, the barbers will be able to continue their shops subject to the conditions of the state government. Haircutting, hair dyeing, waxing and threading services are allowed. There are clearcut instructions to sanitize chairs after every customer service, to sanitize the shop every two hours, to use disposable towels and napkins, and to continuously sanitize non-disposable items.