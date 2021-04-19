Salon owners seek financial aid

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state is once again on the threshold of enforcing a complete lockdown to prevent the tsunami of Corona infection. On this backdrop, salon shopkeepers who have been severely hit since the lockdown last year; have sought financial assistance to mitigate losses and save their dependents from starvation. Around 4000-5000 saloon owners in the district are facing starvation due to the closure of shops. </p>.<p>The association has demanded that the state government should announce a financial package to salon shopkeepers in line with rickshaw operators and peddlers. A 15-day curfew has been enforced in the state from April 15, and all shops are closed except for essential services. However, the district administration had earlier issued a mini lockdown to curb the growing prevalence of corona in Nashik city and district.</p><p>Therefore, salon shops were asked to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays for almost a month. The salon association had demanded that the shops be allowed to remain open at least on Sundays. However, after that, the state government declared a 15-day curfew in the state. As a result, the salon shops are facing closure once again and are stuck in a dilemma of how to make both ends meet. </p><p>Generally, all shops are houseful for cutting and shaving on Sundays. But since the shutters have been down for a month, the salon shopkeepers are facing a financial crunch. Shopkeepers are left with the question of where to get the money to pay the rent of the shops, salaries of the artisans, and other expenses. The government has issued financial assistance to peddlers, rickshaw owners, and other elements. However, it did not consider the salon shopkeepers. So there is resentment among the salon shopkeepers.</p><p>"Most of the salon shopkeepers do brisk business on Sundays. But the district administration has ordered the shops to be closed for two days on weekends. Now due to 15 days of curfew, salon shops are closed and we are facing hunger. Many shopkeepers are faced with the question of how to pay rent and artisan salaries. The government should announce financial aid for salon shopkeepers." - Anil Pardeshi, salon owner</p>