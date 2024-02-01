Salher fort nominated for World Heritage status

Nashik

Salher Fort in Nashik district has been proposed among 11 forts in Maharashtra for nomination in the 2024-25 list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The central government has sent a proposal for nomination of 11 forts in Maharashtra, and Jinji fort in Tamil Nadu in the 2024-25 list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

A proposal sent for nomination includes 'Shivwarsas' in Maharashtra and these forts will now get global recognition. As a part of it, 11 forts of Salher (Nashik district), Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Jinji forts of Tamil Nadu have been sent for nomination in the World Heritage List of UNESCO.

The selected forts are spread across various regions, such as the Eastern Ghats, the Deccan Plateau, the Sahyadri mountain ranges, and the Konkan Coast. These forts were built between the 17th and 19th centuries. They exemplify the exceptional military and fortification system devised by the Maratha rulers.

The forts illustrate the Marathas’ diverse military design, ranging from forts in hills to islands. The Maratha military plan continued under successive monarchs until the Peshwa dynasty in 1818 CE. This ideology facilitated the creation of remarkable military landscapes.

Out of the 390 forts in Maharashtra, only 11 have been chosen for this nomination. Eight of these are under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The nomination fulfils cultural criteria (vi), (iv), and (iii). It represents a unique cultural tradition and an outstanding architectural ensemble that depicts human history. It is also associated with significant beliefs and traditions.

India currently has 42 World Heritage Sites, six of which are in Maharashtra. Five of which are cultural and one natural. They are the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018), the Ajanta Caves (1983), Ellora Caves (1983), Elephanta Caves (1987), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (2004). The Western Ghats are a serial property in the natural category (2012). In 2021, the Maratha Military Landscapes of India were listed on the tentative list of World Heritage sites.