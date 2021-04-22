<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Fake sanitisers are being widely sold by some, taking advantage of the fear among the citizens due to Corona. In a shocking case, acid-like liquid under the name of hand sanitiser was being sold from a medical shop in the Jail Road area, Nashik Road. This is happening in many places in the city. This has endangered the health of the citizens. Sanitisers are used to prevent infection. </p>.<p>People are trying to keep their hands clean by using sanitiser at short intervals to be more careful. It is impossible to wash hands with soap and water every time and in every place. This has led to frequent use of hand sanitisers as a precaution. Some pharmacists are selling bogus hand sanitisers. The sanitiser is made available to the customers on-demand from the five-litre cans of the local sanitiser manufacturer. </p><p>Consumers are suffering from skin diseases due to the high content of acid-like liquids in these sanitisers. People are suffering from skin rashes and hand irritation. Meanwhile, when complaints about bogus sanitisers have been put forth in front of the concerned pharmacists, they have been giving vague answers.</p><p>Sale of acid-like liquids in the name of sanitisers Black marketing and bogus sales of Corona-related masks, sanitisers, and other drugs continues. The Food and Drug Administration is neglecting this.</p><p>The government has advised using sanitiser. However, bogus sanitisers have a detrimental effect on health. The government needs to take strict action in this regard. - Sonu Malhotra, customer</p>