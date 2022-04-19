Salaried staff soon to get permanent

The salaried employees who have gone to court and have fulfilled the criteria will be accommodated in the service of the Tribal Development Department. Therefore, the salaried employees who have been fighting in court for the last several years have got justice.

There are 499 government ashram schools functioning under the Tribal Development Department. Out of 6,209 sanctioned posts in the cadre, 4,006 posts are filled and there are 2,203 vacancies. Also, out of 6,100 sanctioned posts of class 4, 3,237 posts have been filled and 2,863 posts are vacant. Vacancies create difficulties in providing educational facilities to tribal students.

On the other hand, it is not possible to get teaching work from the teachers who do not have the required subject wise qualifications, especially teachers for the secondary and higher secondary classes in the ashram schools. In order to avoid possible educational loss of tribal students due to vacancies, Additional Commissioner, Project Officer, and Headmaster should be appointed on a temporary basis as per the subject wise requirement of teachers and non-teaching staff.

In Tribal Development Department, 3,833 teachers and non-teaching staff have been appointed on daily basis. Out of them, 365 employees had filed 46 petitions in various courts for retention in government service, out of which in 4 cases, the High Court had ruled in favour of salaried employees with conditions.

Only 50 employees will be recruited

Out of 98 employees of Taloda Project Office, 69 employees of Class III and IV and 29 employees of Class III and IV of Rajur Project will be appointed as per the order of the High Court. However, there are only 50 employees who meet the ten-year criteria, while the remaining 48 employees have less than ten years of service. Therefore, the appointment of employees who do not meet the criteria is likely to be delayed.