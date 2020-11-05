SAI lodges FIR to demand probe into false ad for 2021 Khelo India Games

<p><strong>NEW DELHI</strong></p><p>The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR and demanded an immediate probe after several athletes across the country were duped of money through a false advertisement for next year’s Khelo India Games slated to be held in Panchkula.</p> .<p>“The Sports Authority of India has received several complaints from grassroot-level athletes from across the country that an advertisement has been posted on social media platforms inviting applications to participate in the Khelo India Games scheduled in Panchkula in Haryana in 2021,” SAI said in a statement. </p>